Furious Five rapper Kidd Creole arraigned on murder charge

Peter Kramer/Getty ImagesGrandmaster Flash and the Furious Five rapper The Kidd Creole was arraigned Thursday in New York City on charges of stabbing a homeless man to death. He did not enter a plea.

The rapper, born Nathaniel Glover, was arrested Wednesday in the Bronx, where he lives, and charged with second-degree murder, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to police, Glover got into a dispute with the homeless man, who has been identified as John Jolly, 55, on the city’s east side Tuesday night. According to police records, Jolly was a level 2 sex offender and career criminal with 17 prior arrests dating back to 1983.

Glover then “pulled out a knife that he had attached to his forearm with rubber bands and stabbed [Jolly] in the chest with the knife two times,” stated the criminal complaint obtained by ABC News. The complaint said Glover told police that he did so because he was in fear of Jolly.

Jolly was later found lying on the sidewalk. First responders treating him initially believed he was drunk until they saw the stab wound, police said.

Jolly refused to tell police detectives that he was attacked or even identify a suspect, ABC News learned. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he later died.

New York Police Department detectives were able to put the case together after they spotted someone they say is Glover near the crime scene on surveillance footage.

Glover had been working as the midnight security guard at a building near where the stabbing took place.

