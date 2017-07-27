From the beginning to the end: ELP releasing expansive career-spanning box set, "Fanfare"

By Music News Group

BMGA massive Emerson, Lake & Palmer box set featuring remastered versions of all of the prog-rockers’ original albums, a bevy of unreleased live recordings, collectible memorabilia and more will be released as part of the band’s ongoing catalog reissue campaign. Fanfare: Emerson, Lake & Palmer 1970-1997 will hit stores on September 29.

The collection includes CD versions of ELP’s 11 albums, spanning from 1970’s self-titled debut through 1994’s In the Hot Seat; an three-LP vinyl set featuring unreleased performances from two 1973 concerts in Italy; four CDs of unreleased performances from shows in various cities in 1972, 1992 and 1993; a CD featuring BBC TV performances from 1979 and 1993; Audio Blu-ray discs of four of the group’s early albums; and two seven-inch vinyl singles boasting replica sleeves.

Fanfare also comes packaged with a 40-page hardcover book containing photos, liner notes by respected music journalist Chris Welch, and quotes from the late Keith Emerson, the late Greg Lake and Carl Palmer; reproductions of a 1970 promo poster, a 1972 promotional brochure, and 1974 and 1992 tour programs; and an ELP logo pin.

For more details about the box set visit ELPFanfareBox.com.

Here’s a list of the audio discs featured in Fanfare:

Remastered CDs of original albums:

Emerson, Lake & Palmer (1970)

Pictures at an Exhibition (1971)

Tarkus (1971)

Trilogy (1972)

Brain Salad Surgery (1973)

Welcome Back, My Friends, to the Show That Never Ends (1974) (two-CD)

Works Volume 1 (1977) (two-CD)

Works Volume 2 (1977)

Love Beach (1978)

Black Moon (1992)

In the Hot Seat (1994)

Unreleased gatefold, triple-vinyl LP:

Live at Velodromo Vigorelli, Milan, Italy, May 4th,1973 & Stadio Flaminio, Rome, Italy, May, 2nd 1973

Unreleased CDs of concerts and TV performances:

Live at Pocono International Raceway, Long Pond, PA, U.S.A., 9th July 1972

Live at Waterloo Concert Field, Stanhope, New Jersey, U.S.A., 13th August 1992

Live at Birmingham Symphonic Hall, U.K., 27th November 1992

On the BBC: The Old Grey Whistle Test 1979, Pop Goes Summer 1993

Live at Élysée Montmartre, Paris, France, 2nd July 1997

Audio Blu-Ray discs:

Emerson, Lake & Palmer

Tarkus

Trilogy

Brain Salad Surgery

Remastered 7-inch singles:

“Lucky Man”/”Knife-Edge” (1970)

“Fanfare for the Common Man”/”Brain Salad Surgery” (1977)

