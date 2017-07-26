From "My Girl" to my boy: Dylan Scott is having a son

By Music News Group

CurbDylan Scott‘s first #1 may be called “My Girl,” but his firstborn will be a little boy.

The Louisiana native and his wife shared their gender reveal on social media Wednesday.

“Blair and I are over the moon excited about our little BOY!!” Dylan added, along with a video of the couple launching a confetti cannon that showered them in blue.

As he awaits the arrival of his son, the newcomer is busier than ever. Dylan Scott Deluxe, the re-issue of his debut album, comes out August 4, and features his new single, “Hooked.”

Blair and I are over the moon excited about our little BOY!! pic.twitter.com/iRoWhZ0gSF — Dylan Scott (@DylanScottCntry) July 26, 2017

