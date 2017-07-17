From "Game of Thrones" to "The Simpsons": Ed Sheeran books animated role on upcoming episode

By Music News Group

Greg WilliamsFresh off his Game of Thrones cameo this Sunday, Ed Sheeran is guest-starring on another beloved TV show. Entertainment Weekly reports the singer will be getting animated on an upcoming episode of The Simpsons.

Ed will be playing a character named Brendan in the musical-themed episode, “Haw-Haw Land.” He’s a musician similar to Ryan Gosling‘s character in La La Land, and Lisa develops a little crush on him.

“He keeps alternating [between], ‘You’re not that great, but you could be fantastic,’ and she keeps falling for him because of his talent,” executive producer Al Jean tells EW of Ed’s character, who will sing a bit in the episode.

Jean adds that Ed had expressed interest in appearing on the show and once they realized they had the perfect part for him, they had him record his vocals over the phone from England. Ed’s such a Simpsons fan that he sports a tattoo of the obscure character Blinky the Three-Eyed Fish.

Ed posted about the news on Instagram, writing, “This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on.”

Season 29 of The Simpsons premieres October 1 on Fox. Ed’s episode will air sometime in late fall.

