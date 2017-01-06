From Black Sabbath to Sabbath: Tommy Iommi Premieres Biblical Choral Work

By Music News Group

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABAForget Black Sabbath, how about just sabbath? Black Sabbath guitarist Tommy Iommi has composed a choral work based on a biblical verse and recorded it with England’s Birmingham Cathedral choir, a cellist and organist.

Iommi was set to premiere the piece, “How Good It Is,” at the Cathedral Thursday. A lush recording of the piece, made at the Cathedral with the choir and featuring Iommi on acoustic and electric guitars, was posted to the Cathedral’s YouTube channel.

“It’s just a little bit different to Sabbath,” said Iommi in a release. “We’ve done instrumental work before with orchestras and it’s something I enjoy doing. It’s completely different from any of the heavier stuff.”

The piece was written with the Cathedral’s Dean, the Very Reverend Catherine Ogle, who based the lyrics on Psalm 133. “When Tony was unwell, we got to know one another better when I began to pray for him and kept in touch with Tony and his wife about his health,” she said. “This is a most wonderful gift Tony offered to the Cathedral.”

So, does the heavy metal guitarist whose band has been accused of being satanic think there’s anything ironic about him writing a devotional piece and playing it in a church?

“People used to think we were Satanists but we weren’t,” Iommi says. “The songs were the opposite and all about the dangers of black magic and Satanism.”

