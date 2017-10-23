Franz Ferdinand teases new music arriving this week

By Music News Group

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImageFranz Ferdinand is preparing to take you out once more: it appears that the band is releasing new music this week.

On their social media, Franz has shared an 11-second video featuring a clip of a new song; the date “October 25” floats on screen. Presumably we’ll be able to hear the full song on Wednesday.

Franz Ferdinand’s most recent album was 2013’s Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action. They also released an album in collaboration with art rock band Sparks, titled FFS, in 2015.

