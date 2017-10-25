Franz Ferdinand announces new album, "Always Ascending"; schedules 2018 tour dates

By Music News Group

DominoFranz Ferdinand has announced the details of their next album. The Scottish outfit’s fifth studio effort is titled Always Ascending, and will be released February 9.

Describing the sound of the album, frontman Alex Kapranos calls it “simultaneously futuristic and naturalistic.” Your first preview of that sound comes in the form of the Always Ascending title track, which you can download now via digital platforms.

Franz Ferdinand will launch a North American tour in support of Always Ascending next spring, beginning April 8 in Toronto. The trek concludes a May 17 in Oakland, California. Visit FranzFerdinand.com for ticket info.

Prior to next year’s full-length outing, Franz Ferdinand will play a short run of West Coast dates this December.

Always Ascending is the follow-up to 2013’s Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action. Franz Ferdinand will be playing more material from the new album during a show in Paris, which will stream live via the band’s Facebook page starting today at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Here’s the Always Ascending track list:

“Always Ascending”

“Lazy Boy”

“Paper Cages”

“Finally”

“The Academy Award”

“Lois Lane”

“Huck and Jim”

“Glimpse of Love”

“Feel the Love Go”

“Slow Don’t Kill Me Slow”

And here are Franz Ferdinand’s 2018 North American tour dates:

4/8 — Toronto, ON, Rebel

4/10 — Boston, MA, House of Blues

4/11 — Washington, D.C., 9:30 Club

4/13 — Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore

4/16 — Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

4/27 — Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

4/28 — Kansas City, MO, The Truman

4/30 — Milwaukee, WI, The Rave

5/2 — St. Louis, MO, The Pageant

5/7 — Dallas, TX, House of Blues

5/8 — Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

5/11 — Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

5/13 — San Diego, CA, North Park @ The Observatory

5/15 — Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

5/17 — Oakland, CA, The Fox Theatre

