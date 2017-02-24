Frank Ocean's new music is "future reggae," says his friend John Mayer

By Music News Group

It appears that Frank Ocean is going in a surprising new direction with his music, according to singer-songwriter John Mayer.

During a 30 minute live stream on Instagram earlier this week, the Grammy-winning guitarist and singer told fans that Frank’s new music is headed both into the future…and into outer space.

“He played me this song the other day…I won’t say the title, that’s his business, but he’s doing stuff right now that’s…talk about space reggae, future reggae, that’s Frank Ocean. Frank Ocean’s future reggae,” he says in the clip.

John also tells fans in the visual that his favorite Frank Ocean song is the 2012 track, “Sweet Life.”

John and Frank have worked with each other in the past: Frank sang on John’s 2013 album Paradise Valley, on the track “Wildfire (Reprise),” while John played guitar on Frank’s songs “White” and “Pyramids” from his album Channel Orange.

While we wait on Frank’s new future reggae sound, you can listen to his recent collaboration with Calvin Harris and Migos on Harris’ latest track, ‘”Slide,” out now.

