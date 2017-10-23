Frank Ocean creates visual essay inspired by festival performances

By Music News Group

Robert Kamau/GC Images

While his fans await the follow-up to his number one 2016 album Blonde, Frank Ocean has released a visual essay featuring photos he took during his music festival performances this year.

Published in “The Sounding Off” issue of the British magazine i-D, the article features 32 pages of Frank’s words and photography. The two-time Grammy Award winner wrote a stream-of-consciousness article, with a wide variety of random comments, ranging from “Whenever I feel alone, I watch live television,” to “If you want your 30s sound appealing, just mention ‘sexual prime.'”

Describing his inspiration for the photos, taken as he traveled to shows in Alabama, Washington State, Denmark, and England, Ocean wrote, “As Karl Lagerfeld would say, they ‘came to me in a dream.'”

