Founding Steppenwolf keyboardist Goldy McJohn dead at 72

Steppenwolf in 1970; Goldy McJohn, far right (Gems/Redferns/Getty)Goldy McJohn, the original keyboard player for Steppenwolf, died Tuesday, August 1, after suffering a sudden heart attack, according to a message on his official Facebook fan page. He was 72.

A Toronto native, McJohn played with Steppenwolf from its 1967 inception until 1974, and contributed to all of the rock group’s biggest hits, including “Born to Be Wild,” “Magic Carpet Ride” and “Rock Me.” Prior to Steppenwolf, McJohn was a member of Toronto group The Mynah Byrds, which also featured Rick James, founding Buffalo Springfield bassist Bruce Palmer and, after Goldy exited the band, Neil Young. Following his Mynah Byrds stint, McJohn joined The Sparrows, a band fronted by singer John Kay that went on to become Steppenwolf.

During the early 1980s, McJohn briefly played with Humble Pie.

In recent years, McJohn lived in the Seattle area and played with various local bands. He was to slated to take part in a September 1 tribute concert for veteran drummer Alvin Taylor at Big Rock Pub in Indio, California. According to the Facebook post, “This concert, in full agreement of all participating, will now also stand as a tribute to Goldy and the indelible mark he has left on the world of Rock and Roll and the lives of all those who knew and loved him.”

