Former Yes Keyboardist Rick Wakeman Says He Won't Attend 2017 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

Courtesy of Rick WakemanEx-Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman is among the eight current or former members of the prog-rock legends who’ll be acknowledged when the band is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next year, but Wakeman says he has no plans to attend the event.

In a message posted on his official website, the 67-year-old musician doesn’t mince words about his feelings regarding Yes being inducted after being eligible for more than 20 years. “I would have been [happy] if it had happened years ago when it was really well deserved,” writes Wakeman.

He goes on to explain that he finds it “hard to come to terms with the fact that so many bands are inducted into the Hall of Fame too late in their careers after key members have passed away,” citing as examples founding Yes bassist Chris Squire and Deep Purple and their original keyboardist Jon Lord. Squire died of leukemia in June 2015 at the age of 67.

As for participating in the ceremony, Wakeman makes no bones about his intentions, saying, “I have no idea if there will be any sort of reunion, but whatever happens under no circumstances will I be any part of it, neither will I be attending.”

By contrast, original Yes frontman Jon Anderson, currently playing with Wakeman and ex-Yes guitarist Trevor Rabin in the band ARW, tells Rolling Stone that he’s “very happy and proud” about the Rock Hall induction.

Anderson also reports that he’ll attend the ceremony and is open to reuniting with his former Yes band mates that will be attending the event.

“I’m sure it’s going to happen,” he tells the magazine. “I’m sure we’ll all eventually let go of these feelings of frustration you have with people over the years.”

