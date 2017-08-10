"Forever Loving You": Tanya Tucker's final message to the late Glen Campbell

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LACountry icon Tanya Tucker is remembering the late Glen Campbell with a new song titled “Forever Loving You.”

Campbell’s relationship with Tucker was a memorable part of his story: the two had a controversial, sometimes stormy high-profile relationship in the ’80s. At the time, Tucker was in her early twenties, while Campbell was in his early forties.

The “Rhinestone Cowboy” died earlier this week in Nashville at the age of 81, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

“Glen and I shared some incredible, precious memories together for a long time,” Tanya said in a statement. “There were some ups and downs and…We both got past all that. Forgiveness is a wonderful thing.”

You can download “Forever Loving You” now. Tanya plans to donate part of the proceeds from the song, which she co-wrote, to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

You can also check out a new YouTube version of the song, which features photos of the couple through the years.

