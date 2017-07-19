For Thrice in My Life: Stevie Wonder reportedly marries for a third time

By Music News Group

Mike Windle/Getty Images for Weinstein Carnegie Philanthropic GroupStevie Wonder has married his girlfriend of five years, Tomeeka Bracy, at a star-studded and lavish ceremony at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, U.K. tabloid The Sun reports. According to the newspaper, John Legend, Usher and Pharrell Williams were among the stars who serenaded the Motown great and his new bride at the reception.

The Sun also reports that Wonder sang to Tomeeka at the party. One person described as an “onlooker” at the event told the paper, “Stevie’s musical pals each got up on stage to take turns serenading the couple, much to the delight of the other guests.”

It’s worth noting that Wonder performed at Legend’s 2013 wedding to model Chrissy Tiegen, so this gave John the chance to return the favor.

The best man and bridesmaids at the wedding were said to be chosen from among Wonder’s nine children. Bracy is the mother of two of Stevie’s kids, including his youngest — a two-year-old daughter named Nia. The rest of Wonder’s children come from four previous relationships.

Wonder has walked down the aisle twice before. He was married to his first wife, late Motown singer/songwriter Syreeta Wright from 1970 to 1972. Stevie wed his second wife, fashion designer Kai Millard in 2001 and filed for divorce from her in 2012.

