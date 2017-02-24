Foo Fighters to Headline Glastonbury

By Music News Group

ABC/Fred WatkinsFoo Fighters will headline this year’s edition of the U.K. mega festival Glastonbury. The band revealed the news during a live streamed broadcast from the Cheese and Grain venue in Frome, England.

“The best band in the world today came to Worthy Farm to tell me that they’re going to headline the Pyramid Stage,” Glastonbury’s Michael Eavis said. “Be there or be square.”

Eavis then welcomed the Foos to the stage, where they launched into a performance of “Learn to Fly.” The band is still playing the intimate venue, and you can watch the concert live via YouTube.

Foo Fighters were previously set the headline Glastonbury in 2015, but had to cancel after Dave Grohl famously broke his leg after during a show in Sweden.

Glastonbury 2017 will be held June 21-25.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News