Foo Fighters schedule intimate one-off Chicago show

ABC/Travis BellFoo Fighters will headline an intimate one-off show at the Metro in Chicago. It’ll be held this Friday, August 4, with tickets going on sale today at 11 a.m. CT.

If you’re lucky enough to grab a ticket, you’ll likely hear songs from the upcoming Foos album Concrete and Gold, which will be released September 15.

Foo Fighters will launch a full-length North American tour in support of Concrete and Gold with their Cal Jam 17 festival, held October 7 in San Bernardino, California.

Surprise! See you at @metrochicago Friday, 8.4.17. Tickets on sale today at 11am local time. https://t.co/DImaofin2h pic.twitter.com/6qi6kxEcI5 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 1, 2017

