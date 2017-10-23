Foo Fighters postpone shows due to "family emergency"; schedule 2018 tour dates

By Music News Group

Credit: Brantley GutierrezFoo Fighters have some good news, and some bad news.

The bad news is the band has had to postpone three of their tour dates due to an unspecified “family emergency,” but the good news is they’ve announced a whole new batch of 2018 tour dates.

The postponed dates include last Saturday’s show in Lexington, Kentucky, tonight’s concert in Nashville, and Tuesday’s in Memphis. The Lexington and Memphis shows have been rescheduled for May 1 and May 3, respectively, while a new date for Nashville has yet to be announced.

The next scheduled date on the Foos’ schedule is Thursday, October 26 in Birmingham, Alabama.

As for the newly announced dates, those kick off April 18 in Austin, Texas and conclude July 29 at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. The trek includes a headlining set at the Welcome to Rockville festival, held April 27-29 in Jacksonville, Florida, and two nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Pre-sales begin next Monday, October 30, and tickets will be available to the general public beginning Friday, November 3. Visit FooFighters.com for all ticket info.

Here are Foo Fighters’ 2018 tour dates:

4/8 — Austin, TX, Austin 360

4/19 — Houston, TX, Cynthia Woods Amphitheater

4/21 — Dallas, TX, Starplex

4/22 — Bossier City, LA, Century Link Center

4/25 — Tampa, FL, Mid-Florida Amphitheatre

4/26 — West Palm Beach, FL, Perfect Vodka Amphitheater

4/28 — Atlanta, GA, Georgia State Stadium

4/29 — Jacksonville, FL, Welcome to Rockville

5/1 — Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena

5/3 — Memphis,TN, FedEx Forum

7/7 — Philadelphia, PA, BB&T Pavilion

7/12 — Toronto, ON, Rogers Center

7/14 — Wantagh, NY, Northwell Health @ Jones Beach

7/16 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

7/17 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

7/19 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

7/21 — Boston, MA, Fenway Park

7/22 — Boston, MA, Fenway Park

7/25 — Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center

7/26 — Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/29 — Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field

