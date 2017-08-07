Foo Fighters jam with Perry Farrell at intimate Chicago show

By Music News Group

ABC/Travis BellFoo Fighters played an intimate, one-off show at the Metro in Chicago Friday night. It was billed as an official Lollapalooza “aftershow,” and none other than Lolla founder Perry Farrell joined the Foos for a rendition of Jane’s Addiction‘s “Mountain Song.”

You can watch fan-shot footage of the Foo’s Addiction collaboration now on YouTube.

While they played a Lolla aftershow, the Foos didn’t play Lollapalooza proper this year. After the first day of the festival was evacuated due to severe weather, cutting sets by Muse and Lorde short, the rest of the weekend went off without a hitch with headlining performances from The Killers, Blink-182, Arcade Fire and The xx.

Foo Fighters will kick off a full-length North American tour in October. They’ll be supporting their forthcoming Concrete and Gold, which will be released September 15.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News