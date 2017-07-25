Foo Fighters, Green Day, Twenty One Pilots & more nominated for MTV VMAs

By Music News Group

ABC/Fred WatkinsThe nominees for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards have been revealed, and the list includes Foo Fighters, Green Day and Twenty One Pilots.

All three bands received nods in the Best Rock category for their respective “Run,” “Bang Bang” and “Heavydirtysoul” videos. They’ll compete against Fall Out Boy‘s “Young and Menace” and Coldplay‘s “A Head Full of Dreams” for the prize.

Lorde also earned two VMA nominations: she’s up for Artist of the Year, and her “Green Light” video is up for Best Editing.

Additionally, Imagine Dragons is a nominee in the Best Cinematography category for their “Thunder” video.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards airs live on Sunday, August 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

For a full list of nominees and to vote for your favorites, visit MTV.com. Here’s a selection of the rock nominees:

Best Rock

Coldplay — “A Head Full of Dreams”

Fall Out Boy — “Young And Menace”

Twenty One Pilots — “Heavydirtysoul”

Green Day — “Bang Bang”

Foo Fighters — “Run”

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best Cinematography

Kendrick Lamar — “HUMBLE.”

Imagine Dragons — “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran — “Castle On The Hill”

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels — “Nobody Speak”

Halsey — “Now or Never”

Best Editing

Future — “Mask Off”

Young Thug — “Wyclef Jean”

Lorde — “Green Light”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey — “Closer”

The Weeknd — “Reminder”

