Foo Fighters debut new song "Dirty Water" live at Paris show

Roswell Records/RCA RecordsFoo Fighters debuted another new song from their forthcoming album Concrete and Gold during a show in Paris Monday. The track is called “Dirty Water,” and you can check out fan-shot footage of the performance now on YouTube.

“Dirty Water” is the fifth Concrete and Gold song the Foos have premiered on their European tour this summer, following “Run,” “The Sky Is a Neighborhood,” “La Dee Da” and “Sunday Rain.” You’ll be able to hear the whole album when it’s released September 15.

Foo Fighters will launch a North American tour in support of Concrete and Gold October 7 in San Bernardino, California with their Cal Jam 17 festival.

