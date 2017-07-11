Tuesday , 11 July 2017

Foo Fighters debut new Concrete and Gold song "Arrows" in Greece

Roswell Records/RCA RecordsDuring their show in Athens, Greece Monday night, Foo Fighters unveiled another new song from their forthcoming album Concrete and Gold. The track is called “Arrows,” and you can watch fan-shot footage of the performance now on YouTube.

“Arrows” is the sixth Concrete and Gold song Foo Fighters have premiered on their European tour this summer, following “Run,” “The Sky Is a Neighborhood,” “La Dee Da,” “Sunday Rain” and “Dirty Water.” You’ll be able to hear the whole album when it’s released September 15.

The Greece show took place at the historic Acropolis of Athens, and was filmed for the PBS series Landmarks Live in Concert, hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. The episode will premiere in the fall.

Foo Fighters will launch a North American tour in support of Concrete and Gold in October.

