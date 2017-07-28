Foo Fighters' "Concrete and Gold" won't feature Adele or Taylor Swift, says Dave Grohl

By Music News Group

Roswell Records/RCA RecordsDave Grohl lit up a fire of speculation when he revealed that “probably the biggest pop star in the world” sings backing vocals on a track from the upcoming Foo Fighters album, Concrete and Gold. While the Foo frontman still remains cagey about said pop star’s identity, he has now ruled out a couple of names.

“Neither Adele nor Taylor Swift sang on the record,” Grohl tells Rolling Stone. Adele in particular has been heavily speculated as the mystery star, since she’s worked closely with Greg Kurstin, who produced Concrete and Gold.

One person who will be on the album, though, is Shawn Stockman of the R&B group Boyz II Men, who sings on the Concrete and Gold title track.

“When he left the room, I turned to everybody and said, ‘The Boyz II Men dude just raised the…bar. Every song has to be that big,'” says Grohl.

Concrete and Gold also features vocals from Alison Mosshart of The Kills and The Dead Weather. You’ll be able to hear all of the album’s guest stars when it’s released September 15.

