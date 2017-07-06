Foo Fighters collaborated with Boyz II Men vocalist on "Concrete and Gold"

By Music News Group

Roswell Records/RCA RecordsDave Grohl has revealed one of guests on the forthcoming new Foo Fighters album Concrete and Gold: Shawn Stockman of the R&B group Boyz II Men.

When asked about the “weirdest moment” of recording Concrete and Gold, Grohl told BBC Music 6, “The guy from Boyz II Men walking through the parking lot and me saying, ‘Oh dude, will you sing on our record?'”

“And he does,” Grohl continued. “On the heaviest song on the entire record.”

Grohl previously teased that Concrete and Gold features “probably the biggest pop star in the world,” singing on one of the album’s “heaviest songs.” It’s unclear if Stockman is the mystery star to which Grohl was referring.

Concrete and Gold also features The Dead Weather and The Kills frontwoman Alison Mosshart, who sings on the track “La Dee Da.” The album will be released September 15.

