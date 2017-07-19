Flea dismisses Red Hot Chili Peppers retirement rumors as "silly talk"

By Music News Group

Credit: Steve KerosDon’t worry, Red Hot Chili Peppers aren’t retiring just yet. According to Flea, rumors that the band is about to hang it up are “just silly talk.”

“We never really look past the immediate future, but we’re on tour right now, we’re rocking out, we feel in the spirit, and letting the music move us,” the bassist tells TMZ.

In a recent podcast interview, drummer Chad Smith spoke about the Chili Peppers members getting older and questioning whether they could continue to tour as intensively as they do now, which sparked speculation that the band’s retirement could be imminent.

“To be honest, since the day we first started this band nearly 35 years ago, I’ve never ever known what’s next or what’s around the corner or anything,” Flea tells TMZ. “I think the power of the band lies in that — just staying in the moment and staying with the energy that’s moving.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently on tour in Europe supporting their new album, The Getaway.

