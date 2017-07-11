Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody apologizes to fans; sets return date

By Music News Group

Mark Horton/WireImageFive Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody has issued a statement apologizing to fans and thanking them for their support after he exited the band’s European tour last month due to his ongoing struggle with addiction.

“I wanted to write to all of you and express my deep regret for not being able to finish the last few shows on our European summer tour,” Moody writes.

The vocalist left the tour in June after a turbulent show in Tilburg, The Netherlands that was filled with sound issues and onstage arguments. During the show, Moody declared, “This is my last show with Five Finger Death Punch.”

“I am in a treatment facility addressing the addiction issues that have interfered with everything in my life,” Moody now writes. “I love you guys and I love my band. It’s what I do and I can’t imagine my life without it. I am 100% committed to getting healthy so I can get back on stage with Five Finger Death Punch.”

Moody also reveals that he plans to rejoin FFDP for the band’s next leg of tour dates, which kicks off August 19 in Springfield, Illinois.

“It’s my intention to sing at each and every future show we are committed to, in North America and in Europe,” he says. “I can’t wait to put all of this behind me and move forward.”

Moody also thanks vocalist Tommy Vext, who filled in for him while he was away, and the rest of his FFDP band mates for “supporting me through these hard times.”

“But most importantly, I’d like to thank you, the fans, for your unwavering support as I recover,” writes Moody. “This has not been an easy year for me, but your encouragement and positivity is what keeps me going.”

