Fifth Harmony wins big at Teen Choice Awards; Bruno Mars unveils new video

By Music News Group

Frank Micelotta/FOXIt was a big night Sunday for Fifth Harmony at the 2017 Teen Choice awards. The group took home surfboards in the categories of Choice Music Group and Choice Summer Group. Their latest single, “Down” with Gucci Mane, was awarded Choice Song: Group; and their fans, the Harmonizers, were honored as choice fandom.

Speaking to the crowd at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center, group member Lauren Jauregui evoked the violent clashes with white supremacists in Charlottesville, North Carolina that left three dead over the weekend. “In light of recent events we just wanted to say to all of the young ones at home watching: no matter who you are, where you come from or what you look like, you are beautiful and you are important, so keep spreading love and positivity, all right?” she said.

Bruno Mars received the Visionary Award. Bruno, who is on tour, sent a video acceptance message, but used the occasion to announce the release of a new video for his song “Versace on the Floor,” featuring Zendaya. The video was immediately made available on Bruno’s YouTube channel.

Members of Maroon 5 were on hand to accept the Decade Award. Adam Levine joked about receiving a Teen Choice Award despite being 38, though he noted that he and guitarist James Valentine looked pretty good for 38. He also teased the crowd announcing, “Our sixth and final album is coming out in November,” adding, “I’m just kidding, just kidding. Man, I’m joking. We are never gonna go away.”

Non-musical award winner, Zendaya, also got political during her acceptance speech for Choice Summer Movie Actress for her performance in Spider-Man: Homecoming. ” With all the injustice and the hatred and everything that’s happening not only in the world, but in our country, right now I need for you young people to be educated, I need you to listen, I need you to pay attention,” Zendaya said. “You’re the future presidents. The future senators. And you guys are the ones who are going to make this world better, so I’m just letting you know, right now, that you are the future, OK?”

Louis Tomlinson delivered the evening’s final performance, delivering a smooth rendition of his single “Back to You” with Bebe Rexha.

Here are the Teen Choice 2017 winners in the music categories:

Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Harry Styles

Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)

Ariana Grande

Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

Fifth Harmony

Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Carrie Underwood

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)

Calvin Harris

Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

Beyoncé

Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)

Harry Styles

Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

Camila Cabello – “Crying in the Club”

Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Niall Horan – “Slow Hands”

Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)

Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) – “Down”

Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)

Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – “Just Hold On”

Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)

Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)

Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)

Fifth Harmony

Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)

Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News