Fifth Harmony unveils cover of forthcoming album

Sasha SamsonovaFifth Harmony‘s third studio album, their first as a quartet, is coming August 25, and now we know what it will look like.

The group unveiled the trippy, out-of-register cover image of the forthcoming, self-titled set on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

We’ve already heard one song from the new set — Fifth Harmony’s current single “Down,” featuring Gucci Mane.

The group also was just announced as one of the performers at the MTV Video Music Awards, airing Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m., just days after the arrival of Fifth Harmony, the album.

