Fifth Harmony says it's "so beautiful having four women on the same page"

Sasha SamsonovaFifth Harmony may no longer have five members, but the four remaining say they’re stronger than ever. Speaking to Seventeen magazine, Normani Kordei explains, “It’s so beautiful having four women on the same page. There’s nothing we can’t get through together.”

The group will release their new self-titled album — their first without Camila Cabello — on August 25. “We’re focusing on this new era. We’ve had some highs and some very, very sad lows, but together we’re writing our new narrative,” says Ally Brooke Hernandez.

Not only is the quartet confident in their music, they’re also confident in who they are. Normani, who says she’s struggled with self confidence because she’s the only black girl in the group, tells Seventeen that she now realizes she can be a role model for little girls who want to see someone who looks like them on stage.

“Hopefully, I can be a source of light,” she says. “I feel like the I have the power to influence a whole generation, which is overwhelming at times, but also such a beautiful thing.”

As for Lauren, she came out as bisexual last year, and tells Seventeen, “You can’t use [it] against me if that’s something I’m proud of.”

“I feel motivated more than scared to share who I am,” she adds. “Because it makes me feel awesome when someone comes up to me and says that because of me she was able to find the strength to accept herself.”

The September/October issue of Seventeen with Fifth Harmony on the cover is in stores August 15.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the group took to Instagram to reveal the track list for their upcoming album.

The 10-track album appears to contain just one guest appearance: Gucci Mane joins the girls on their current single, “Down.”

Here is the track list:

“Down” featuring Gucci Mane

“He Like That”

“Sauced Up”

“Make You Mad”

“Deliver”

“Lonely Night”

“Don’t Say You Love Me”

“Angel”

“Messy”

“Bridges”

