Andrew Lipovsky/NBCFifth Harmony stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night.

The group performed their current single, “Down,” with featured guest rapper Gucci Mane joining them.

But the big news was made by host Jimmy Fallon. In introducing the performance he announced that the group’s new album will be self-titled and is coming August 25.

