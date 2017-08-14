Fifth Harmony members describe their new album in one emoji

By Andrea Dresdale

ABC/Heidi GutmanFifth Harmony‘s self-titled third album will be out August 25, and to say the girls are excited is an understatement.

“We’re all in an environment where we can creatively open up to each other and not be afraid,” Dinah Jane tells the U.K.’s Official Charts Company. “There are no boundaries, and that comes through in the music. We’ve taken risks.”

Ally Brooke Hernandez adds, “It’s definitely our most personal album. It comes through in our voices and how connected we sound to the lyrics. We also share our stories about what we’ve been through and what every girl – and human – goes through!”

Normani Kordei chimes in, “It’s all us baby! It’s literally Fifth Harmony, the album. We’re so excited because we’ve found our sound and we feel it’s strong enough to be just us.”

But forget about actual words: which emoji would the girls pick to sum up the new record?

“I’ll have to say the fire one. The flames,” says Normani.

Lauren Jaugueri opts for “the little twinkle stars,” while Ally says it’s “the confetti party blast.”

“It’s a celebration of where we are today and a celebration of new music…and a celebration of life,” she explains. “Life is amazing!”

As for Dinah, she says, “You know the purple head with the two horns that’s smiling? I feel like it’s that one!”

She explains, “It’s a sweet album, but that we take it to sassy and fierce…it’s not always fun to be nice, is it? Sometimes you have to step up and be a boss.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News