Fifth Harmony are "Down" for Latin American tour

Sasha SamsonovaTwo members of Fifth Harmony are Latinas, so the quartet’s fans in Latin American will be thrilled that they’ve just announced a Latin American tour.
The trek will kick off September 29 in Santiago, Chile and visit Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica. The all-new production will feature new material from the group’s upcoming self-titled album, due August 25. So far, no North American dates have been announced.
On August 27, two days after the album arrives, the girls will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. It’ll be their first-ever performance on the awards show.
Here are the tour dates:
9/29 — Santiago, Chile, Movistar Arena
10/2 — Buenos Aires, Argentina, Luna Park
10/4 — Belo Horizonte, Brazil, KM Hall
10/6 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, KM Hall
10/7 — Sao Paulo, Brazil, Villa Mix Festival, Allianz Parque
10/10 — Mexico City, MX, Auditorio Nacional
10/11 — Monterrey, MX, Arena Monterrey
10/12 — Guadalajara, MX, Auditorio Telmex
10/14 — Panama, Panama, Centro de Convenciones Amador
10/15 — San Jose, Costa Rica Parque Vivas Amphitheater
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Source:: Music News