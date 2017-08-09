Fifth Harmony are "Down" for Latin American tour

By Andrea Dresdale

Two members of Fifth Harmony are Latinas, so the quartet's fans in Latin American will be thrilled that they've just announced a Latin American tour.

The trek will kick off September 29 in Santiago, Chile and visit Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica. The all-new production will feature new material from the group’s upcoming self-titled album, due August 25. So far, no North American dates have been announced.

On August 27, two days after the album arrives, the girls will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. It’ll be their first-ever performance on the awards show.

Here are the tour dates:

9/29 — Santiago, Chile, Movistar Arena

10/2 — Buenos Aires, Argentina, Luna Park

10/4 — Belo Horizonte, Brazil, KM Hall

10/6 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, KM Hall

10/7 — Sao Paulo, Brazil, Villa Mix Festival, Allianz Parque

10/10 — Mexico City, MX, Auditorio Nacional

10/11 — Monterrey, MX, Arena Monterrey

10/12 — Guadalajara, MX, Auditorio Telmex

10/14 — Panama, Panama, Centro de Convenciones Amador

10/15 — San Jose, Costa Rica Parque Vivas Amphitheater

