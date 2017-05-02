Fashionista Celine Dion attends first Met Gala, admits she owns 10,000 pairs of shoes

By Music News Group

Neilson Barnard/Getty ImagesLast night in New York City, Celine Dion attended her first Met Gala, which is one of the fashion events of the season. But even if she attended it 9,000 times, she’d still be able to say she never wore the same pair of shoes twice.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times ahead of the Gala, Celine admits that she has strong emotions about all her clothing and shoes, and can’t bear to part with any of it. “I cannot give anything away because every piece that I buy has brought me to where I am tonight,” she explains. “They’re part of every step that I take and I have an attachment to it.”

She adds, “You can call it crazy. I keep everything, but I just keep buying a bigger [warehouse] space. I have 10,000 pairs of shoes.”

For last night’s gala, Celine wore one of her favorite designers, Donatella Versace, who was also her date. Her dress for the night was gray and black, a faux two-piece with black top and slitted skirt buckled to a metallic gray top with gold buckles.

Over the years, the singer has worn a number of Versace creations.

“She’s always been supporting me and I mean that in different ways,” said Celine. “Through her talent, and when I was back on stage, she helped me with her amazing work to literally support me after [I had my twins].”

“Three months [after giving birth] I was on stage and I did not look at all like I just had twins,” she says of sons Nelson and Eddy, born in 2010. “I don’t know how she does it.”

