ABC/ Ida Mae AstuteHere comes the bride — again.

Fantasia renewed her vows with husband Kendall Taylor on Christmas Day and shared a handful of celebratory pictures on her Instagram account.

“Second time around. You are my Gift EVERYDAY BABY I Do,” the singer wrote next to a photo in which she shows off her wedding dress.

Fantasia and Kendall were originally married in 2015, after just three weeks of dating.

