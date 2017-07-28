Fall Out Boy dives into VR in "Champion" video

By Music News Group

ABC/Fred LeeFall Out Boy has premiered the video for their song “Champion,” a single from their forthcoming album, Mania. You can watch the clip now on YouTube.

The video is basically a Russian nesting doll of virtual reality, as it follows a character continually pulling off a VR headset to reveal an entirely different person in a different scenario, from a grandfather celebrating his birthday to an actress facing the paparazzi to a police officer making an arrest.

At the end of the video, Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz pulls the headset off to reveal Jaden Smith was behind it the whole time. Will Smith‘s son then takes a baseball bat and smashes the headset to pieces.

Mania will be released September 15.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News