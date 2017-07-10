Exile on Broadway? Rolling Stones stage musical reportedly in the works

By Music News Group

Credit: Claude GassianA stage production featuring classic songs of The Rolling Stones may be headed to London’s West End and Broadway, U.K. newspaper The Sun reports. According to the paper, secret workshops are taking place in London with a goal of finding talented performers to star in the proposed musical.

A theater source tells The Sun, “The workshops are being kept very much under wraps and only incredible talent is being invited to attend…The idea came from top theater execs who know the concept of a Stones musical has the potential to be a worldwide hit.”

The source adds the executives “know the show has to be outstanding for the band members to back it…Only then will it ever see the light of day.”

Other artists whose songs have been showcased in popular stage musicals — either on the West End or Broadway — include ABBA, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Queen, Billy Joel, Carole King, Gloria Estefan and The Kinks.

