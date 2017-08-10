Exclusive: Watch Steve Winwood's new live video for "Back in the High Life Again"

By Music News Group

Wincraft RecordsOn September 1, Steve Winwood will release his first-ever live album as a solo artist. Called Winwood: Greatest Hits Live, it features a career-spanning selection of tunes chosen by Winwood from his personal archives. Now, ABC Radio presents the exclusive premiere of an official video for one of the album’s 23 tracks: “Back in the High Life Again.”

The clip features the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and his backing band playing an extended version of the 1986 hit, which showcases his mandolin skills.

“I wrote this song with [frequent collaborator] Will Jennings and it was the first song of mine that featured mandolin which I played,” recalls Winwood. “I remember being told that they used it to wake up the [Space Shuttle] astronauts one morning.”

Winwood: Greatest Hits Live boasts renditions of many of Steve’s best-known solo tunes, as well as songs from his stints in The Spencer Davis Group, Traffic and Blind Faith. The track list includes “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “I’m a Man,” “Dear Mr. Fantasy,” “Low Spark of High Heeled Boys,” “Can’t Find My Way Home,” “Higher Love” and “Roll with It.”

The album can be pre-ordered now and is available as a two-CD set, a four-LP 180-gram vinyl package and a digital download.

The same day that the album is released, Winwood will launch a U.S. tour in Santa Ynez, California. The trek will wind down with appearances at two stops on the Gregg Allman-founded Laid Back Festival tour: September 23 in Hartford, Connecticut, and September 24 in Wantagh, New York.

Jackson Browne, J. Geils Band singer Peter Wolf and Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band also will perform at those events.

Here are all of Winwood’s confirmed U.S. performances:

9/1 — Santa Ynez, CA, Chumash Casino

9/2 — Indio, CA, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

9/3 — Reno, NV, Grand Sierra Resort

9/5 — Saratoga, CA, Mountain Winery

9/6 — Oakland, CA, Fox Theater

9/8 — Woodinville, WA, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

9/9 — Goldendale, WA, Maryhill Winery Amphitheater

9/11 — Santa Rosa, CA, Luther Burbank Center

9/13 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

9/14 — San Diego, CA, Humphrey’s

9/16 — Denver, CO, Ellie Caulkins Opera House

9/17 — Telluride, CO, Telluride Blues and Brews Festival

9/19 — Irving, TX, Irving Music Factory

9/20 — Austin, TX, Austin City Limits Live

9/21 — Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

9/23 — Hartford, CT, Xfinity Theatre – Laid Back Festival

9/24 — Wantagh, NY, Jones Beach Amphitheatre – Laid Back Festival

