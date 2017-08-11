Exclusive: Watch Sammy Hagar sing Motown classic with Adam Levine, Richie Sambora

By Music News Group

Courtesy of AXS TVThe finale of the current season of the AXS TV reality series Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar airs this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, and features the Red Rocker visiting with Maroon 5‘s Adam Levine and ex-Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora in Los Angeles.

During the show, Hagar and Levine meet up with Sambora and his girlfriend and collaborator Orianthi at L.A.’s famed Conway Recording Studios and proceed to play an impromptu version of the Marvin Gaye classic “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”

You can watch part of the performance now in an exclusive YouTube clip provided to ABC Radio. In the segment, Hagar and Levine trade off lead vocals while Sambora and Orianthi accompany the singers on guitar.

The episode also features Hagar cruising around with Levine in The Voice coach’s Ferrari, which he describes as “the scariest car I’ve ever driven.”

Hagar and Levine are good pals who recently launched Santa Mezquila, their own brand of liquor called mezquila, which is a mix of Mezcal and blue-agave tequila.

