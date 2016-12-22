Ex-Wings Guitarist Laurence Juber Releases New Christmas Album, "Holidays & Hollynights"

By Music News Group

HoLoGram RecordingsIf you’re looking to make your Christmas time a bit more wonderful, you might want to check out former Wings guitarist Laurence Juber‘s new album, Holidays & Hollynights. The 11-track instrumental collection features inspired acoustic renditions of a variety of yuletude classics that Juber recorded as a trio with two other veteran session musicians — drummer Michael Jocum and bassist Dominic Genova.

Juber tells ABC Radio that his goal in making the album was to create “something that could work at any time of day at Christmas.” He adds, “I called it Holidays & Hollynights ’cause it’s kind of daytime music and nighttime music with some kind of moody late-night stuff like with [my version of] ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.'”

Laurence, who was a member of Wings’ final incarnation from 1978 to 1981, says that since leaving the group he’s established himself as an in-demand session guitarist, playing on the soundtracks of hundreds of TV shows and movies. In addition, he tells ABC Radio, he’s “developed a career as a solo finger-style guitar player…playing on steel strings with something similar to a classical technique, but with a repertoire that is very much in the pop, rock, jazz, folk area.”

Juber says Holidays & Hollynights is stylistically along the lines of many of his solo releases, although he decided to collaborate on the new album with Jocum and Genova, with whom he’s worked on numerous projects.

Juber has plenty of concerts lined up after the holidays. His 2017 itinerary features more than a dozen shows, including a special January 14 concert in Upland, California, featuring fellow Wings alums Denny Laine and Steve Holley.

Here are all of Juber’s upcoming dates:

1/7 — San Diego, CA, Grassroots Oasis

1/14 — Upland, CA, House Concert (with Denny Laine, Steve Holley & The Cryers)

3/3-5 — Jersey City, NJ, Fest for Beatles Fans – Hyatt Regency

3/10 — Dana Point, CA, Lord of the Strings

3/11 — Mission Viejo, CA, Lord of the Strings

3/14 — Redwood City, CA, Club Fox

3/15 — Mill Valley, CA, Throckmorton Theatre

3/16 — Ferndale, CA, The Old Steeple

3/18 — Palo Alto, CA, Gryphon Guitars – Workshop

3/18 — Shingle Springs, CA, House Concert (two shows)

3/19 — Santa Cruz, CA, Kuumbwa Jazz Center

3/25 — Carlsbad, CA, Museum of Making Music

4/29 — Vancouver, BC, Canada, Djavad Mowafaghian Cinema – Goldcorp Center for the Arts

5/21 — Pasadena, CA, L.A. Arboretum

5/26-28 — Jeffersonville, IN, Abbey Road on the River

6/7 — New York, NY, The Cutting Room

6/10 — Washington, VA, The Theatre at Little Washington

7/27-28 — Interlochen, MI, Interlochen Guitar Workshop

And here is the track list of the Laurence Juber Trio’s Holidays & Hollynights:

“Deck the Halls”

“What Child Is This”

“Oh Come All Ye Faithful”

“Joy to the World”

“Blue Christmas”

“Sleighride”

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

“Frosty the Snowman”

“Winter Wonderland”

“Jingle Bells”

“The Christmas Song” (Bonus Track)

