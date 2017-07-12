Ex-KISS guitarist Ace Frehley releasing expanded edition of 2009 solo album "Anomaly" in September

By Music News Group

Entertainment One MusicAn expanded version of founding KISS guitarist Ace Frehley‘s 2009 solo album Anomaly will be released on September 8. Anomaly Deluxe will available on CD, vinyl LP and digitally, and will feature three bonus tracks, updated artwork, a poster and more.

Among the extra tracks are a pair of previously unreleased demo recordings: “Hard for Me,” which eventually was reworked into the Anomaly cut “Foxy and Free,” as well as an early, slower version of “Pain in the Neck.”

The third bonus track is “The Return of Space Bear,” which previously was available exclusively as an extra song on Anomaly‘s original digital release.

“I think this new edition of the album is great — a special treat for the fans,” says Frehley. “And, with the bonus tracks, they’ll get a little more insight into how the album came together.”

Anomaly Deluxe will offer new liner notes written by rock writer and Frehley expert Ron Albanese, as well as track-by-track commentary penned by Ace.

Released in September 2009, Anomaly was the first solo album Frehley had released since 1989’s Trouble Walkin’. All of the songs were written or co-written by Ace except for a cover of Sweet‘s “Fox on the Run.”

Meanwhile, Frehley currently is working on his next studio effort — a follow-up to 2016’s Origins, Vol. 1 — which is scheduled to arrive in 2018. He reveals that he recently collaborated with his old KISS band mate Gene Simmons on material for the upcoming project.

“Gene came over my house to write — it went fantastic,” Ace reports. “In a matter of three hours, he and I came up with two new songs for my [next] record. I’m thrilled.”

In other news, Frehley has a few summer U.S. shows on his schedule. Here are all his upcoming U.S. dates:

7/20 — Clearwater, FL, Capitol Theatre

7/21 — Melbourne, FL, King Center of the Performing Arts

7/22 — Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live (with Ratt)

8/19 — Las Vegas, NV, Psycho Fest – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

9/16 — New York, NY, B.B. King Blues Club & Grill

And here is the Anomaly Deluxe track list:

“Foxy & Free”

“Outer Space”

“Pain in the Neck”

“Fox on the Run”

“Genghis Khan”

“Too Many Faces”

“Change the World”

“Space Bear” (Extended)

“A Little Below the Angels”

“Sister”

“It’s a Great Life”

“Fractured Quantum”

“Hard for Me”*

“Pain in the Neck” (Slower Version)*

“The Return of Space Bear”*

* = bonus track.

