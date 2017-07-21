Ex-Foreigner members Lou Gramm, Ian McDonald and Al Greenwood reunite with band at New York show

By Music News Group

Karsten Staiger/MeinFotolandWhen Foreigner announced plans for their 40th anniversary tour, the band promised some of its original members would be making guest appearances at select shows during the trek. The veteran rockers made good on that promise Thursday night in Wantagh, New York, when founding Foreigner singer Lou Gramm, multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald and keyboardist Al Greenwood joined the group’s current lineup for a three-song performance at Jones Beach Theater.

This marked the first time since 1980 that Gramm, McDonald and Greenwood performed together with Foreigner. The mini-set featured “Long, Long Way from Home,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” and “Hot Blooded.” You can watch a video of the first two songs on the group’s official Facebook page. For “I Want to Know What Love Is,” Foreigner’s chart-topping 1984 ballad, Gramm and current frontman Kelly Hansen shared vocal duties.

While introducing his old band mates, founding Foreigner guitarist/songwriter Mick Jones referred to Gramm as “my dear friend, always will be, lifelong.”

After the show, Jones released a statement saying, “It was great to have Lou, Al and Ian join us on stage last night, and certainly brought back some special memories. All the original guys are out there playing live shows and working on studio projects.”

Mick added a comment apparently directed toward the powers-that-be at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: “A performance by the entire original band for a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction next year would be a great way to cap off our 40th Anniversary celebrations.”

More surprise appearances by ex-Foreigner members are planned at other stops during the band’s 40th anniversary tour. The trek also features Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience. Visit ForeignerOnline.com to check out the group’s full itinerary.

