"Everybody" "Fix a Drink" to celebrate Chris Janson's new album

By Music News Group

ABC/Image Group LA When Chris Janson released his Fix a Drink EP on June 9, he warned it wouldn’t be long until his sophomore album followed. Now he’s making good on his promise.

The “Buy Me a Boat” hitmaker unveiled the details Monday morning on his socials, asking “Ya’ll ready for a new album?!” Chris added the hashtag #EVERYBODY, as well as the date 9.22.17.

Everybody will include Chris’ latest single, “Fix a Drink,” which just broke into country’s top 30.

Chris is currently on the 15 in a 30 Tour with Sam Hunt and Maren Morris. This week, they pass through Bangor, Maine; Mansfield, Massachusetts; and Syracuse, New York.

