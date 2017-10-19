Evanescence premieres dramatic "Imperfection" video

By Music News Group

Credit: P.R. BrownEvanescence has debuted the video for their new song “Imperfection,” which will appear on the band’s forthcoming album Synthesis.

The clip, which includes a longer musical intro, finds frontwoman Amy Lee emotionally belting the tune while a young girl walks through a kaleidoscopic background. You can watch the video now via NME.com.

Synthesis re-imagines songs from the Evanescence catalog using electronics and a full orchestra. “Imperfection” is one of two brand-new tracks on the album, the other being a song called “Hi-Lo.” When “Imperfection” was first released last month, Lee called it the “most important song” on Synthesis.

“We are all imperfect, and it’s precisely those imperfections that make us who we are, and we have to embrace them because there’s so much beauty in those differences,” she said. “Life is worth fighting for. You are worth fighting for.”

Evanescence is currently touring North America in support of Synthesis. The album arrives on November 10.

