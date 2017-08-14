Evanescence announces Synthesis Live North American tour

Credit: P.R. BrownEvanescence will hit the road this fall on their Synthesis Live tour in support of their forthcoming album, Synthesis, which re-imagines songs from the band’s discography with electronics and a full orchestra.
The outing begins October 14 in Las Vegas, and will conclude December 19 in Portland, Oregon. Pre-sales begin this Tuesday, August 15, while tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, August 18. For all ticket info, visit Evanescence.com.
“This is a total passion project for me. There are so many layers in our music, underneath the huge drums and guitars,” says frontwoman Amy Lee. “This will be our first time touring with orchestra and I’m so excited to perform this way — really focus on the vocals, and the emotion and the story we’ve built over the years.”
The Synthesis album is due out in the fall, and will feature two brand-new songs along with the reworked tracks. As a preview, Evanescence will release the Synthesis version of their breakthrough hit “Bring Me to Life” on Friday.
Here are the Synthesis Live tour dates:
10/14 — Las Vegas, NV, The Pearl Concert Theater
10/15 — Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre
10/17 — Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre
10/20 — Houston, TX, Revention Music Center
10/22 — Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
10/23 — New Orleans, LA, Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
10/25 — Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium
10/27 — Atlanta, GA, Chastain Park Amphitheatre
10/28 — Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium
10/30 — Pittsburgh, PA, Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts
10/31 — Oxon Hill, MD, MGM National Harbor
11/2 — Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theater
11/3 — Mashantucket, CT, Foxwoods Resort Casino
11/5 — Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre
11/7 — Bethlehem, PA, Sands Bethlehem Event Center
11/8 — Baltimore, MD, Hippodrome Theatre
11/10 — Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre
11/30 — Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre
12/2 — Carmel, IN, The Palladium
12/5 — Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre
12/6 — Madison, WI, Orpheum Theatre
12/8 — Toronto, ON, Sony Centre for Performing Arts
12/9 — Windsor, ON, Caesar’s Windsor
12/11 — Kansas City, MO, Kansas City Music Hall
12/13 — Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre
12/15 — Reno, NV, Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
12/16 — San Francisco, CA, Masonic Auditorium
12/19 — Portland, OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
