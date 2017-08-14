Evanescence announces Synthesis Live North American tour

By Music News Group

Credit: P.R. BrownEvanescence will hit the road this fall on their Synthesis Live tour in support of their forthcoming album, Synthesis, which re-imagines songs from the band’s discography with electronics and a full orchestra.

The outing begins October 14 in Las Vegas, and will conclude December 19 in Portland, Oregon. Pre-sales begin this Tuesday, August 15, while tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, August 18. For all ticket info, visit Evanescence.com.

“This is a total passion project for me. There are so many layers in our music, underneath the huge drums and guitars,” says frontwoman Amy Lee. “This will be our first time touring with orchestra and I’m so excited to perform this way — really focus on the vocals, and the emotion and the story we’ve built over the years.”

The Synthesis album is due out in the fall, and will feature two brand-new songs along with the reworked tracks. As a preview, Evanescence will release the Synthesis version of their breakthrough hit “Bring Me to Life” on Friday.

Here are the Synthesis Live tour dates:

10/14 — Las Vegas, NV, The Pearl Concert Theater

10/15 — Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

10/17 — Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre

10/20 — Houston, TX, Revention Music Center

10/22 — Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

10/23 — New Orleans, LA, Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

10/25 — Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

10/27 — Atlanta, GA, Chastain Park Amphitheatre

10/28 — Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium

10/30 — Pittsburgh, PA, Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

10/31 — Oxon Hill, MD, MGM National Harbor

11/2 — Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theater

11/3 — Mashantucket, CT, Foxwoods Resort Casino

11/5 — Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre

11/7 — Bethlehem, PA, Sands Bethlehem Event Center

11/8 — Baltimore, MD, Hippodrome Theatre

11/10 — Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre

11/30 — Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre

12/2 — Carmel, IN, The Palladium

12/5 — Minneapolis, MN, State Theatre

12/6 — Madison, WI, Orpheum Theatre

12/8 — Toronto, ON, Sony Centre for Performing Arts

12/9 — Windsor, ON, Caesar’s Windsor

12/11 — Kansas City, MO, Kansas City Music Hall

12/13 — Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

12/15 — Reno, NV, Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

12/16 — San Francisco, CA, Masonic Auditorium

12/19 — Portland, OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

