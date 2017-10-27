Eric Church, Lady A, Darius & Keith to open CMA Awards; Tim and Faith to perform

The 51st annual CMA Awards will get underway with an all-star group performance.

The show, airing November 8 on ABC, will feature Eric Church, Lady Antebellum, Keith Urban and Darius Rucker, along with other as-yet-unannounced artists, taking the stage for what’s described as an “unprecedented opening collaboration.”

In addition, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been added to the bill of performers, as has pop star Pink. She’s nominated for Musical Event of the Year for her collaboration with Kenny Chesney, “Setting the World on Fire.” Tim and Faith are nominated in that same category for their hit duet “Speak to a Girl.”

Previously announced CMA performers include Kelsea Ballerini duetting with Reba, Dierks Bentley singing with Rascal Flatts, Maren Morris teaming with pop star Niall Horan, and Kane Brown duetting with Brad Paisley.

In addition, Garth Brooks, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood are all set to perform.

Carrie and Brad will co-host the show for the 10th time. It airs live from Nashville November 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

