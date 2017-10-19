Eminem serves as hype man for Detroit Pistons NBA season opener

Brazil Photo Press/LatinContent/Getty ImagesWhen the Detroit Pistons opened the 2017-2018 NBA season last night in their new home arena, they found the ultimate hype man to introduce the team: Eminem.

The Pistons returned to Detroit for the first time in four decades — they’ve been playing in the Detroit suburbs, at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Slim Shady loved pumping up the crowd for their home debut.

“Welcoming back for the first time in almost 40 years, to our city, to my city, to your city, make some noise for the Detroit Pistons,” he said. “Let’s go.”

Eminem posted a photo on Instagram with Big Sean, commenting, “Great to see @bigsean at the @detroitpistons game tonight – so much Detroit love in the house.”

The team was playing in the new Little Caesars Arena, and Eminem inspired the Pistons to a 102-90 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

