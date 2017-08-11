Elvis Week 2017, commemorating 40th anniversary of rock 'n' roll icon's death, kicks off today

By Music News Group

Elvis Presley’s GracelandThe 2017 edition of Elvis Week, the annual Elvis Presley celebration at Graceland in Memphis marking the anniversary of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s death, kicks off today. The year’s extravaganza, which will commemorate the 40th anniversary of Presley’s passing, will be a nine-day event running through Saturday, August 19, and the first since the opening of the Elvis Presley’s Memphis Entertainment Complex and The Guest House at Graceland hotel.

Among the many Presley-themed events scheduled to take place during Elvis Week 2017 are a memorabilia auction, various concerts, Q&A sessions and discussions, fan parties and gatherings, movie screenings and much more.

Here are a few of the major highlights:

–On Saturday, August 12, at 12:30 p.m. CT, the latest installment of The Auction at Graceland memorabilia sale will be held, featuring lots including a sleeveless jumpsuit Elvis wore onstage and a gold-and-diamonds ram’s head necklace Presley owned.

–On Tuesday, August 15, at 10 a.m., an event called “Conversations on Elvis: Elvis Family & Friends” will take place, featuring appearances by Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla, The Righteous Brothers‘ Bill Medley and others.

–Later on Tuesday, at 8:30 p.m., the annual candlelight vigil held on the eve of the anniversary of Elvis’ 1977 death will begin and will run until the morning hours of August 16.

–On Wednesday, at 8 p.m., the “ELVIS: Live in Concert 40th Anniversary Celebration” will take place at the FedExForum in downtown Memphis. The show will feature film footage of Elvis performing his classic songs with live accompaniment from a full symphony orchestra. Priscilla Presley will make a guest appearance at the concert.

Worth noting, the auction and the candlelight vigil and memorial will be viewable online at LiveStream.com/ElvisPresleyGraceland.

Check out the full Elvis Week schedule at Graceland.com.

