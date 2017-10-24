Elton John to be honored by Harvard with Humanitarian Award

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesElton John is being honored by Harvard University for his philanthropic work with the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The singer will be receiving The Harvard Foundation’s 2017 Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award at a November 6 ceremony held in Harvard’s Sanders Theatre.

“Accepting an award like this is both gratifying and tremendously humbling,” Elton says in a statement. “I am grateful to Harvard University and the Harvard Foundation for acknowledging my philanthropic work toward ending HIV/AIDS. It’s an honor to share this recognition with such illustrious past recipients.”

He continues, “I remain committed, now more than ever, to helping sustain and grow the progress we’ve made to eradicate stigma and end the spread of HIV/AIDS, once and for all.”

Tickets to the ceremony will be available to Harvard ID holders beginning at noon ET on Thursday, November 2, and to the public on Friday, November 3.

