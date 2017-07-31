Monday , 31 July 2017

ELO releasing vinyl picture disc version of "Out of the Blue" in honor of 1977 album's 40th anniversary

By Music News Group

Legacy RecordingsElectric Light Orchestra‘s classic 1977 album Out of the Blue turns 40 in October, and in celebration of the milestone anniversary, a two-LP vinyl picture disc of the record will be released September 29. The new reissue will feature audio remastered from the original tapes, as well as a digital download of the album.

Out of the Blue is ELO’s highest-charting studio album in the U.S., having peaked at #4 on the Billboard 200. The double-disc collection, which was produced and written entirely by frontman Jeff Lynne, yielded three top 40 hits in the States: “Turn to Stone,” “Sweet Talkin’ Woman” and “Mr. Blue Sky.” It also features an ambitious song suite called “Concerto for a Rainy Day,” which included “Mr. Blue Sky” and runs the length of the album’s third side. Out of the Blue has sold more than 1 million copies in the U.S. to date.

“Forty years on, I would never have imagined that this music would take on a life of its own,” says Lynne.

The album’s cover art features the ELO logo transformed into a giant spacecraft.

The Out of the Blue picture disc is available for preorder now. Here is its full track list:

Side A
“Turn to Stone”
“It’s Over”
“Sweet Talkin’ Woman”
“Across the Border”

Side B
“Night in the City”
“Starlight”
“Jungle”
“Believe Me Now”
“Steppin’ Out”

Side C
“Concerto for a Rainy Day”
“Standin’ in the Rain”
“Big Wheels”
“Summer and Lightning”
“Mr. Blue Sky”

Side D
“Sweet Is the Night”
“The Whale”
“Birmingham Blues”
“Wild West Hero”

