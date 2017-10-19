Ellie Goulding receives Global Leadership Award from United Nations

By Music News Group

Diane Bondareff/ UN FoundationEllie Goulding has been recognized by the United Nations Foundation with a Global Leadership Award for her environmental and social justice activism.

The singer accepted the New Voices Award in New York Wednesday night, and delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech.

“I am an earth optimist,” she said. “Through the Paris Climate Agreement and the Global Goals the UN has provided an extraordinary opportunity for us to come together to create a positive future.”

She continued, “At the same time young people today are famously some of the most inclusive and solutions-orientated thinkers to ever walk on this planet. I want to use my platform to amplify their stories, bring them into the debate and to help fulfill their brilliant promise as global citizens.”

Ellie also announced that next year she will join the UN family as a Goodwill Ambassador for UN Environment.

I’ve been honoured by @UnitedNations with a #GlobalLeadershipAward2017. Thank you @unfoundation with all my heart for this huge honour. pic.twitter.com/t7wBXE3cY8 — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) October 19, 2017

