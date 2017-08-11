Eleven Linkin Park songs earn new platinum certifications

By Music News Group

ABC/Randy HolmesA total of 11 Linkin Park songs have received new platinum certifications from the RIAA, in the wake of frontman Chester Bennington‘s death.

Several of the tracks have earned multi-platinum status, such as the Minutes to Midnight single “What I’ve Done,” which has now been certified five-times platinum for sales of five million copies. Others, like Hybrid Theory‘s “One Step Closer,” cross the million-copy milestone for the first time.

Immediately following Bennington’s death on July 20, combined sales of Linkin Park’s albums and songs increased by 5,332 per cent. Additionally, the band charted a record-breaking 23 tracks on Billboard‘s Hot Rock Songs tally.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News