"Eight Days a Week," they love you: Beatles documentary nabs five Emmy nominations

By Music News Group

Polygram Entertainment and CapitolThe nominations for the 69th annual Emmy Awards were announced this morning, and the Ron Howard-directed rock doc The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years came away with a fab five nods, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.

The film, which got its TV premiere on Hulu in September, will also compete for Emmys in four other Nonfiction Program categories: outstanding writing, picture editing, sound editing and sound mixing.

Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years takes an in-depth look at the Fab Four’s history from 1962 to 1966, while showcasing the band’s live performances. Those span from their historic early hometown gigs at the Cavern Club in Liverpool through their final official concert at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

The movie, which features rare and previously unseen footage of The Beatles, was produced with the full cooperation of surviving members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, and from the widows of John Lennon and George Harrison: Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison.

Another rocker who earned a nomination was Jack White, who received a nod in the Outstanding Music Direction category for his work on the PBS series American Epic.

HBO’s Westworld and NBC’s Saturday Night Live lead the Emmy nominees this year, with 22 nods each. The Emmys ceremony, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live, September 17, on CBS.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Music News